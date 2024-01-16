Genus Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 179,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.17. 1,424,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

