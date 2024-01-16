Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.73. 1,654,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day moving average is $211.57. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

