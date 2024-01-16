Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,080 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.23. 3,129,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

