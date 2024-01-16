Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,323 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9 %

KMB stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. 2,725,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

