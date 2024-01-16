Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,738 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.73. 664,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

