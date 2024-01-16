Genus Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 784,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,466. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

