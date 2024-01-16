Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,074,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 2,568,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,740.0 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.
About Gold Road Resources
