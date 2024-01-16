Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,074,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 2,568,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,740.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

