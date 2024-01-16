inSure DeFi 1-Day Volume Hits $205,200.04 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $128.74 million and $205,200.04 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00493693 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $204,021.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

