Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $366.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

