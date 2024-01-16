iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,489,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

