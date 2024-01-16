iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.83

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 2530971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.