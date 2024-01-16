iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.14. 2,182,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.