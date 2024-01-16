iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $260.34

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $260.34 and last traded at $255.46, with a volume of 414005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.46.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Transportation Average ETF

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,108,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

