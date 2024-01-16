MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.34

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 12201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.39.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

