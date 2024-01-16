Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.90

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 19631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 17.38%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

