Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.74

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 147768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.