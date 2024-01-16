Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.50. 5,725,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,667. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $439.80. The company has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

