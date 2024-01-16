Nwam LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VB stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $205.65. 1,369,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

