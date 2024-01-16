Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,875,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,455,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

