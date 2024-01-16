Parametrica Management Ltd Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,629,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,352,453. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.31 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $696.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average is $246.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

