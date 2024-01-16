Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.27 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

PRGS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 362,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

