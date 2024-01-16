Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.20 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.58-4.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

PRGS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 362,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Progress Software by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Progress Software by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

