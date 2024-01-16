ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.56

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $94.16, with a volume of 844864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
