Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.59. 243,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.04 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

