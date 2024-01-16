SCP Investment LP Has $214,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SCP Investment LP lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 72.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. 3,012,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,210. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

