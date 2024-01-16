SCP Investment LP Has $413,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.