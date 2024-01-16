SCP Investment LP Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

