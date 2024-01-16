SCP Investment LP Invests $570,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Valaris makes up approximately 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of VAL stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. 863,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,297. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

