SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,574,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

