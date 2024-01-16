SCP Investment LP Raises Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in EVgo were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

EVGO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.44. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

