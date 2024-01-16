SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 134,202 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,491.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,202 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,457. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,277,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

