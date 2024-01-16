SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded up $6.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.05. 3,742,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.30.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.36.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

