SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WCN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.83. 785,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

