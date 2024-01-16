SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 6,040,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

