Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Decreases By 26.0%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,086.0 days.

Denka Price Performance

DENKF stock remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Denka has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

