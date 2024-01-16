Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Declines By 14.2%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DENSO Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 38,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. DENSO has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.01.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

