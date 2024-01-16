Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 12.0%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

