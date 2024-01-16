Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,010,000 after acquiring an additional 614,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.