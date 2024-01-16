TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $261.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

