TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,465,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

