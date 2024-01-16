TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of PXD traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

