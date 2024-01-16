TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $681.49. 1,618,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,535. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $686.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.57. The firm has a market cap of $302.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

