Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,340 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,340 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.10. 3,646,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.80. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.