Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,489,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,607. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

