Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 724 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 12,433,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,722,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

