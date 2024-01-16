Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,523,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,559,320. The stock has a market cap of $701.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.31 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

