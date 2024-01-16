Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $219.28. 78,688,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,905,375. The firm has a market cap of $697.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.31 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.