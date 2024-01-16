The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,440 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,467. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

