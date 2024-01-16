Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $78,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.49. 2,086,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

