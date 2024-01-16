Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. 316,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,131. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

